Downward slide for U.S. diesel fuel prices continues

For the 17th week running, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. dropped from the previous Monday, according to a May 4 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. have been dropping since Jan. 6.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 77.2 cents higher.

The average price dropped for each region and subregion, according to the EIA. A similar weekly report from ProMiles.com shows average decreases for all regions and subregions except one.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.399, down 3.8 cents.

East Coast – $2.51, down 3.5 cents.

New England – $2.652, down 2.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.688, down 2.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.36, down 4.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.248, down 3.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.169, down 3.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.37, down 6.4 cents.

West Coast – $2.899, down 3.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.545, down 4.8 cents.

California – $3.191, up 2.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average price for diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, May 4, dropped 1.6 cents from the Monday before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Last Monday, the largest price drop was recorded for California. This week, however, the average price rose 1.6 for California. Averages for all other regions and subregions continued to drop.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.229, down 1.6 cents.

East Coast – $2.471, down 1.9 cents.

New England – $2.656, down 4.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.642, down 3.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.353, down four-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.205, down 1.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.181, down 3.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.363, down 1.6 cents.

West Coast – $2.737, down 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.508, down 2.8 cents.

California – $3.069, up 1.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.434 for Monday, May 4.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.462 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.576 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.104 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

