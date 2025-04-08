Double brokering investigation leads to additional arrest and charges

April 8, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

The owner of an Ontario, Canada, trucking company is facing additional charges in connection to an ongoing investigation into a double brokering scheme.

In February, Peel Regional Police arrested and charged Manjinder Singh Bura with five counts of theft over $5,000, five counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Those charges stemmed from an investigation launched by the department after it received complaints from multiple victims from December 2024 through January 20205 who claimed to have had trailers and freight stolen by a company operating as All Days Trucking.

According to police, Bura would find “freight of interest through a third-party online platform and contacted the victims directly to offer transportation services at a discounted rate.” Bura would then dispatch other companies to pick up the trailers from the victims and would sever communications once the load had been acquired.

The investigation led officials to a company operating as Bura Limited Inc., which was owned by Bura. After serving seven warrants on properties connected to the business, police recovered “several of the stolen trailers and freight.”

On Friday, April 4, Peel police announced another arrest in connection to the double brokering scheme – naming two other trucking companies involved in the string of incidents.

Search warrants executed in February uncovered additional stolen property and led investigators to two additional companies, Velocity Logistics Inc. and Torque Logistics Inc., which were connected to the thefts.

As a result, police arrested and charged Sukhdeep Singh Brar with 17 counts of theft over $5,000, 16 counts of fraud over $5,000 and nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Officials said Bura was re-arrested and charged with 12 additional counts of theft, 11 additional counts of fraud and nine additional counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and that they anticipate additional charges in the case. In total, Peel police estimate the two men are responsible for over $5 million in stolen cargo. LL

