DOT’s Sean Duffy vows to ‘build again’

In an event dubbed “America is Building Again,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted some of the DOT’s priorities for the next highway bill.

“We are about to embark on what I believe is going to be three-and-a-half years of absolutely transforming the way we invest and deliver on infrastructure in America,” Duffy said during the event on Thursday, July 17. (President Trump) wants to build big, beautiful roads and bridges that connect the country, that move our products, that move our people … He wants to see real progress on real projects over the course of the next three-and-a-half years.”

Duffy added that in order to deliver these projects more quickly and cost-effectively, the administration is focused on reducing costly and overly burdensome regulations.

“The American people deserve the reliability of America’s surface transportation network with impactful investments towards safety, efficiency and innovation,” Duffy told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday, July 16. “The president is a builder. Together, we can build big and beautiful and realize a golden age of transportation. Our department has been proud to lead under President Trump’s historic first six months back in office. We are driving innovation forward transparently and efficiently while reducing red tape to unleash America’s full potential.”

Deregulatory actions

Reducing regulations was part of the DOT’s “Pro-Trucker Package” announced in late June.

The DOT has already been in the process of removing “needless” regulations from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. In April, the agency asked the public to help identify regulations that could be modified, repealed or amended without hindering safety. In May, the DOT targeted 50 proposals or final rules that could be rescinded.

“Big government has been a big failure,” Duffy said in May. “Under President Trump’s leadership, my department is slashing duplicative and outdated regulations that are unnecessarily burdensome, waste taxpayer dollars and fail to ensure safety. These are commonsense changes that will help us build a more efficient government that better reflects the needs of the American people.”

Truck parking

Another initiative in the DOT’s “Pro-Trucker” plan was to increase truck parking capacity. DOT Deputy Secretary Steven Bradbury mentioned the shortage at the Thursday, July 17 event.

“We also want to fund truck parking for truckers in this country,” Bradbury said. “It’s a critical need for safety in the United States.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends that the next highway bill must include the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would dedicate $755 million to expanding truck parking capacity.

Duffy leading NASA?

On July 9, Trump announced that he was naming Duffy as NASA’s interim administrator.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., questioned Duffy about the role during the House T&I hearing on Wednesday, July 16. Duffy said the interim role would not prevent him from effectively leading the DOT.

“Some people may ask how I’m able to do nine kids, but I do it,” Duffy said. “I love our country, and we need someone in the interim to make decisions and make sure we’re leading forward with NASA. I’m honored that the president has given me this short-term capability, but that is not going to impact my ability to do the important work of the DOT.” LL