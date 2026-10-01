DOT’s ‘Operation Saturday Night Fever’ takes truckers off the road

In August, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it was taking its fight against fraud and unqualified truck drivers into high gear.

That’s when the DOT announced that it was working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and a White House task force to make the nation’s highways safer.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the results of a coordinated effort to remove “unsafe drivers” and “hazardous vehicles” were revealed.

Calling it “Operation Saturday Night Fever,” the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DHS and multiple state agencies worked together to place 78 drivers and 25 vehicles out of service.

According to a news release from FMCSA, 552 inspections were conducted along major freight corridors on Saturday, Sept. 26. The operation took place on U.S. highways across South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, and “targeted unsafe drivers, hazardous vehicles and violations that put motorists at risk.”

FMCSA investigators worked with DHS and state officials to conduct inspections, verify driver credentials, check for fatigue, evaluate ELDs, look for distracted driving or unsecured cargo and assess English-language proficiency.

The operation resulted in:

552 inspections

78 drivers placed out of service (including 12 for ELP violations), including drivers with non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDLs)

25 vehicles placed out of service

“This operation reflects the strength of our law enforcement partnerships and our shared responsibility to keep America’s roads safe,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said. “By working together and focusing our enforcement, we can identify unsafe drivers and vehicles, disrupt criminal activity and protect the integrity of our transportation system. Our message is simple: safety comes first, and those who put the public at risk will be held accountable.”

In April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to enforce English-proficiency regulations in trucking and to improve the security of how CDLs are issued.

Since then, FMCSA said it has:

Placed 31,200 drivers out of service who could not speak English or read road signs

Shut down nearly 10,000 driving schools

Revoked more than 31,000 “illegally issued licenses to unvetted foreign drivers”

FMCSA unveiled a final rule that is expected to eventually eliminate nearly 200,000 non-domiciled CDLs. LL