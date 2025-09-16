DOT’s Duffy: Truck drivers are ‘backbone of America’s economy’

In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy met with truckers on Monday, Sept. 15 at the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury.

“No better way to kick off Trucker Appreciation Week than at a rest stop with truckers! Our truckers are the backbone of America’s economy and @USDOT is grateful for the work they do to keep America moving,” Duffy posted on the social media platform X.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week began Sunday, Sept. 14 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 20.

The weeklong observance is a time to honor professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to keeping our economy and country moving.

The event in New Jersey was attended by OOIDA President Todd Spencer.

Hours of service

On the same day as the event in New Jersey, the Department of Transportation released new details about one of its “Pro-Trucker” initiatives. Prompted by petitions from OOIDA, the DOT plans to launch a pair of pilot programs aimed at providing truck drivers more flexibility within the hours-of-service regulations.

The pilot programs will allow truck drivers to pause their clock for up to three hours and utilize split sleeper berth options of 6/4 and 5/5.

“These pilot programs will help identify real solutions for America’s drivers without compromising safety,” Duffy said.

Formal notices for split-duty period and sleeper berth pilot programs are scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Additionally, the DOT announced on Monday that both programs are expected to begin in early 2026. More than 500 commercial truck drivers are expected to participate. Each pilot program will be limited to about 250 truck drivers.

Depending on the results of the pilot programs, the initiatives could lead to changes in the hours of service.

Truck driver appreciation

OOIDA and Truckers Against Trafficking are teaming up to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by giving away two hands-free Storm Headsets and premium headset cases.

The giveaway will be announced on TAT’s and OOIDA’s Facebook pages on Tuesday, Sept. 16 and will be open for entry through Wednesday, Sept. 17. Winners will be announced on Friday, Sept. 19. The headsets were donated by Blue Tiger USA.

In addition, two of the major truck stop chains are celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week throughout the month of September.

Pilot is giving drivers discounts on food and beverages all month long through its mobile app. In addition, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based company is giving professional drivers three free drinks each week in September, with the free offerings changing weekly.

Love’s Travel Stops will also be offering discounts to truckers throughout September via its My Love Rewards loyalty program. Drivers can redeem a free drink, discounts on various food items and discounted truck washes throughout the month. In addition, the company will be giving truckers double My Love Rewards points on any in-store purchase. LL