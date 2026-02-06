DOT’s Duffy speaks out on fatal truck crash in Indiana

A semi-truck crash in Indiana that killed four people has captured the attention of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited the crash as another example of “unfit and unvetted” truck drivers using a non-domiciled CDL to get behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound commercial motor vehicle.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3 on Indiana state Route 67 and involved 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev, who received a non-domiciled CDL in Pennsylvania. Beishekeev was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Thursday, Feb. 5. He is accused of being in the United States illegally and failing to brake for a slowed semi-truck in front of him.

“FMCSA is on-site investigating the carrier who put this unfit and unvetted truck driver behind the wheel of a semi, resulting in the deaths of four Amish men in Indiana,” Duffy posted on the social media platform X. “There MUST be accountability for the community of Bryant, Indiana who are devastated by the loss of their loved ones.”

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Beishekeev was traveling eastbound on Indiana’s state Route 67 when he allegedly failed to brake for a slowed semi-truck in front of him. DHS said initial reports from police were that Beishekeev’s truck swerved into the westbound lane and collided with a van that was carrying as many as 15 passengers. Four people were killed in the crash, which is being investigated by the Jay County Sheriff’s Department and the Jay County Coroner’s Office.

ICE issued an immigration detainer on Feb. 5. He is expected to remain in custody pending immigration proceedings.

The incident in Pennsylvania is the latest fatal crash to involve truck drivers who were issued non-domiciled CDLs or accused of being in the country illegally.

The DOT is continuing efforts to clean up the non-domiciled CDL process after initially issuing an emergency rule in September 2025. LL