DOT’s Duffy: Get ‘fraudsters’ out of trucking

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says getting “fraudsters” out of trucking will not only benefit safety, but it will also improve the profession for truckers who are doing things correctly.

“If you get the fraudsters and the illegals off the road, the rates come up,” Duffy said in a video posted on Thursday, Sept. 10. “We had trucking companies that were small family-owned businesses, second- and third-generation, that were going out of business because they can’t compete against the fraudsters.”

TRUCKING is the BACKBONE of our economy and also a GREAT CAREER When we take FRAUDSTERS out of the business, AMERICANS WIN and that’s what the Trump Administration is doing 🇺🇸🚚 📺 @RuthlessPodcast ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BrGqtRxB7C — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 10, 2026

Duffy’s comments come less than two weeks after DOT announced that it was working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to target fraud and reduce highway fatalities.

Making sure that CDLs go only to vetted and well-trained drivers has been a priority of the DOT since Duffy took leadership of the department in 2025.

Over the past year-and-a-half, DOT said that it has removed 28,000 truck drivers for failing to meet English-proficiency standards and that it has revoked more than 30,000 CDLs that were said to have been issued illegally. The agencies are also working to shut down CDL training schools that fail to meet federal standards.

“These are great jobs for an American who will go through a couple-month class and get their CDL and drive to support their family,” Duffy said in the video. “They couldn’t make the money at it, because they were competing against the fraudster. So now, we’re right-siding it and bringing it back to sound principles, but also really good jobs for those who want to serve America and drive a truck.”

Push for Dalilah’s Law

To help eliminate fraud and to ensure that CDL holders are qualified, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is calling for Congress to pass Dalilah’s Law.

“The clock is ticking on Congressional action before Election Day,” OOIDA wrote in a Call to Action to its members. “The House Transportation Committee passed Dalilah’s Law in March, but the bill still needs a vote on the House floor.”

HR5688, which is known as Dalilah’s Law, would:

Codify English-language-proficiency rules so all violations result in an out-of-service order

Punish carriers that knowingly hire drivers who cannot speak English

Require states to review and revoke any improperly issued non-domiciled CDLs without forcing qualified drivers to get re-certified

Strengthen standards for entry-level driver training providers

“These are changes OOIDA has been fighting for, and they must be enacted without further delay,” OOIDA wrote in its Call to Action. “If Congress doesn’t move the bill to the House Floor soon, the legislative process will have to start all over next year.”

OOIDA has made it easy for truckers to support Dalilah’s Law. Click here to send a message to your lawmaker through FightingForTruckers.com. LL