DOT wants help identifying unnecessary regulations

The U.S. Department of Transportation wants help identifying regulations that can be modified or repealed to reduce the regulatory burden while maintaining safety.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Thursday, April 3, the Trump administration moved forward with its effort to reduce regulation and control regulatory costs.

“The Department of Transportation seeks comments and information to assist DOT in identifying existing regulations, guidance, paperwork requirements and other regulatory obligations that can be modified or repealed, consistent with law, to ensure that DOT administrative actions do not undermine the national interest and that DOT achieves meaningful burden reduction while continuing to meet statutory obligations and ensure the safety of the U.S. transportation system,” the notice stated.

The DOT’s request for information falls in line with President Donald Trump’s plan to roll back regulations across all agencies.

On Jan. 31, Trump issued an executive order requiring that at least 10 regulations be identified for elimination before a new regulation is issued.

“This practice is to ensure that the cost of planned regulations is responsibly managed and controlled through a rigorous regulatory budgeting process,” the order stated.

In February, Trump outlined the Department of Government Efficiency’s deregulatory initiative to remove unnecessary regulations.

“Ending federal overreach and restoring the constitutional separation of powers is a priority of my administration,” Trump wrote.

At last week’s Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., officials from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration made several references to the administration’s deregulatory agenda but did not provide any specifics.

Now, the DOT is giving the public 30 days to offer suggestions on which regulations are worthy of the chopping block.

Comments can be made through May 5 by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. DOT-OST-2025-0026.

Government agencies are required to identify:

Unconstitutional regulations and regulations that raise serious constitutional difficulties, such as exceeding the scope of the power vested in the Federal Government by the Constitution

Regulations that are based on unlawful delegations of legislative power

Regulations that are based on anything other than the best reading of the underlying statutory authority or prohibition

Regulations that implicate matters of social, political or economic significance that are not authorized by clear statutory authority

Regulations that impose significant costs upon private parties that are not outweighed by public benefits

Regulations that harm the national interest by significantly and unjustifiably impeding technological innovation, infrastructure development, disaster response, inflation reduction, research and development, economic development, energy production, land use and foreign policy objectives

Regulations that impose undue burdens on small business and impede private enterprise and entrepreneurship

In addition to the comment period, the DOT will accept emails on a continuing basis at Transportation.RegulatoryInfo@dot.gov about regulations that could be modified or repealed. LL