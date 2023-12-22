DOT to audit National Roadway Safety Strategy program

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General plans to evaluate implementation of the National Roadway Safety Strategy and monitor the program’s success. The DOT Office of Inspector General announced plans for the audit on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

“We are initiating this audit due to DOT’s new and comprehensive approach toward traffic safety and its goal for the National Roadway Safety Strategy to help decrease fatalities over the next few years,” wrote David Pouliott, assistant inspector general for surface transportation audits. “Our objective is to evaluate DOT Operating Administrations’ implementation of the National Roadway Safety Strategy priority actions, monitoring of progress and measurements of success.”

The DOT unveiled its National Roadway Safety Strategy in January 2022 as a way to reduce traffic deaths. The plan attacks the problem with a five-pronged approach of safer people, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds and post-crash care.

According to the DOT, 2022 had almost 43,000 traffic fatalities, including about 5,500 that involved commercial motor vehicles.

So far, most efforts toward safer speeds have focused on trucking rather than the general driving population.

In 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued an advance supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking that considered mandating speed-limiting devices on most commercial motor vehicles.

The notice was met with heavy opposition from truck drivers as nearly 15,000 comments were filed. Many truckers pointed to concerns regarding speed differentials that would be created between cars and trucks.

Despite the opposition, FMCSA appears poised to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking to require speed limiters in late 2023 or early 2024.

The agency is expected to announce a proposed top speed at that time.

To justify the proposal, FMCSA cited 2019 stats indicating that there were nearly 900 fatal crashes involving large trucks in posted speed limits of 70 mph or more. However, it is unclear how much limiting a truck’s speed would have helped in these crashes.

The agency told Land Line that it did not know the traveling speeds of the large trucks involved in the 2019 crashes, nor if reducing the speed would have prevented the fatality. FMCSA also was unable to provide information on whether or not the trucks involved in the crashes were already using a speed limiter.

And the largest number of fatal crashes involving large trucks didn’t occur at the highest speeds. In 2019, there were 1,448 large-truck-related fatal crashes in areas with 50 and 55 mph speed limits. There was no data to show that lowering a truck’s top speed to say, 65 mph, would do anything to prevent those crashes.

Actually, some opponents believe a mandate could cause the number of crashes in lower-speed zones to increase. The theory is that forcing truckers to drive under the speed limit in 75 mph zones could motivate them to drive faster in lower speed zones as a way to make up time. Remember, truckers are bound to hours-of-service regulations, and most are paid by the mile.

“Many of these truckers may end up in a situation where they have to make up time,” Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said in a recent House subcommittee hearing. “And because they have the speed limiter, the only place to make up time is in city streets, suburbs and construction zones.” LL