DOT seeks public feedback for regulatory review

The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on whether its current regulations are consistent with the administration’s goals to tackle climate change.

A notification of regulatory review is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Wednesday, May 5.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden issued a pair of executive orders aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently reviewing its existing regulations and other agency actions to determine whether they are consistent with the policies and national objectives set forth in these executive orders,” the notice stated. “As part of this review, the DOT invites the public to provide input on existing rules and other agency actions for the department’s consideration regarding consistency with the policies and the objectives of these executive orders.”

In the executive order titled “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis,” Biden said the policy was aimed at ensuring access to clean air and water, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and holding polluters accountable.

The “Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation” set out to confront the urgent challenges facing the nation, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, racial justice, and climate change.

“To tackle these challenges effectively, executive departments and agencies … must be equipped with the flexibility to use robust regulatory action to address national priorities,” Biden said.

Considering that the Department of Transportation’s top priority is safety, the department said it would like feedback on existing regulations or other agency actions that can be addressed without compromising safety.

How to comment

Once the notice published in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment. Starting on May 5, the public will be able to make comments by going to the Regulations.gov website and entering Docket No. DOT-OST-2021-0036.

The DOT asks that commenters provide the following information: