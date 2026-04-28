DOT moves to eliminate dangerous railroad crossings

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing more than $1 billion to improve safety at railroad crossings nationwide.

More than 2,000 incidents and 300 fatalities occur annually at railroad crossings across the country, the U.S. DOT said.

This investment will adjust the criteria of the Crossing Safety/Railroad Crossing Elimination grant program to prioritize safety, enhance access to emergency services and improve the mobility of people and goods, according to a U.S. DOT news release.

“The safety of American families utilizing our transportation infrastructure is my top priority,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said. “Our investment improves the resilience of our infrastructure and protects workers and travelers alike, utilizing American roads.”

Funding will be available for projects that:

Build overpasses or underpasses so cars and trains never meet

Upgrade safety technology at crossings

Relocate tracks in order to close a grade crossing

Educate Americans on how to cross train tracks safely

“Protecting Americans from railroad crossing collisions is a top priority,” said Federal Railroad Administration Administrator David Fink. “From installing automated equipment to eliminating unsafe crossings, we are committed to delivering a safer railroad system for Americans.”

Applications for eligible projects must be submitted to the U.S. DOT by June 8.

Recent railroad crossing incidents

Footage was captured in Fort Worth, Texas, which showed a driver narrowly escaping a truck before it was struck by a train.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from this incident.

An Amtrak train, traveling between Mobile, Ala. and New Orleans, collided with a semitrailer, WWL-TV reported.

Of the 48 passengers, no injuries were reported. Several crew members were injured and treated at the scene.

According to the New Orleans television station, there have been four separate crashes and six fatalities on this Amtrak route since it began in August 2025.

Those crashes did not occur at the same location or at the same type of crossing, the report said. LL

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