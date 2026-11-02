DOT clearing path for driverless vehicles

The U.S. Department of Transportation looks to be widening the pathway for driverless vehicles.

Weeks after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced it was allowing driverless trucks to use cab-mounted warning beacons when stopped on a highway shoulder, another agency has issued a proposal involving autonomous vehicles.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a notice of proposed rulemaking to modernize lighting equipment requirements for vehicles designed to be driven exclusively by automated driving systems. Additionally, the proposal would standardize performance criteria for identifying marker lamps on ADS-equipped vehicles.

The DOT says it is all part of an effort to “unleash” American innovation.

“As automotive technology continues to evolve, our safety standards must keep pace with innovation in ways that do not compromise public safety,” NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said. “These proposed updates address unnecessary regulatory burdens for vehicles built without traditional manual controls while establishing clear performance standards for automated vehicle marker lamps. By aligning our regulations with today’s technology, we are paving the way for safe innovation and setting clear rules of the road for automated vehicles.”

The proposal would create several updates to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108.

ADS-equipped vehicle flexibility: Modernizes manual turn signal, hazard warning and beam-switching control requirements for vehicles operated only by ADS.

Modernizes manual turn signal, hazard warning and beam-switching control requirements for vehicles operated only by ADS. Standardized ADS marker lamps: Establishes equipment specifications – including color (cyan), mounting locations, activation and visibility – for optional ADS marker lamps to clearly and consistently signal to law enforcement and other road users when an automated driving system is operating the vehicle.

Establishes equipment specifications – including color (cyan), mounting locations, activation and visibility – for optional ADS marker lamps to clearly and consistently signal to law enforcement and other road users when an automated driving system is operating the vehicle. Headlamp testing modernization: Modernizes the rigid 12.8-volt test requirement for integral beam headlamps, allowing manufacturers to certify performance at design voltages tailored to long-lasting LED and advanced lighting systems.

Modernizes the rigid 12.8-volt test requirement for integral beam headlamps, allowing manufacturers to certify performance at design voltages tailored to long-lasting LED and advanced lighting systems. Design flexibility for vertical headlamps: Removes outdated requirements dictating the vertical ordering of lower and upper headlamp beams, giving manufacturers greater freedom in front-end design without impacting vehicle safety or illumination standards.

“The changes are intended to address regulatory burdens and costs associated with equipment that does not fulfill the same purpose or provide safety benefits in an ADS-equipped vehicle without manually operated driving controls as in a vehicle with such controls,” NHTSA wrote in the notice.

Manual driving controls, such as physical turn signals, would no longer be required.

Additionally, autonomous vehicle manufacturers would be permitted but not required to be equipped with ADS marker lamps. The cyan “marker lamps” would make others aware that the vehicle is being operated without a driver.

How to comment

NHTSA will accept comments on the proposal through Nov. 26. To submit a comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter NHTSA-2026-1519.

As of Nov. 2, about 30 comments had been filed.

Maxim Vovenko wrote that the agency should consider how other drivers may change their behavior when they are aware that they are sharing the road with a driverless vehicle.

“A driver who expects an ADS to respond conservatively and avoid collisions may exploit that behavior by cutting in front of the vehicle, unnecessarily forcing it to yield, brake-checking it or otherwise expecting the ADS to compensate for unsafe behavior,” Vovenko wrote.

Several others voiced concerns about the brightness and glare of LED headlights. LL

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