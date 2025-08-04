DOT asks public to weigh in on National Freight Strategic Plan

The U.S. Department of Transportation is working on updating its National Freight Strategic Plan. To do so, the DOT is asking for the public to weigh in.

“More than ever, we need to plan transportation and infrastructure investments – especially for freight – by looking at the big picture,” the DOT wrote. “This means considering all transportation modes and both public and private sector needs to maintain America’s competitive edge globally. DOT recognizes the importance of engaging with the public and private industry to develop a clear and inclusive national vision for freight transportation … As daily users of the system, private-sector perspectives are vital inputs for understanding operational challenges along the freight system. DOT seeks information directly from the public and stakeholders to inform development of this national freight strategy.”

The 2020 National Freight Strategic Plan outlined three overarching goals to guide policy:

Improve the safety, security and resilience of the national freight system Modernize infrastructure and operations to grow the economy, to increase competitiveness and to improve quality of life Support the development of data, technology and workforce capabilities that improve freight system performance

In advance of the 2020 plan, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told DOT to address deteriorating infrastructure, the lack of truck parking and overregulation.

“As DOT prepares its National Freight Strategic Plan, we urge the Department to consider improvements to the nation’s transportation system that would increase efficiencies and alleviate costs for small-business truckers,” OOIDA wrote in 2020. “The NFSP must address deteriorating highway infrastructure that results in lost productivity and compensation for drivers. The plan also must prioritize fixing the nation’s truck parking crisis and address other institutional barriers, such as excessive detention time that can be mitigated through more practical federal policies.”

In order to update the National Freight Strategic Plan for 2025, the DOT is asking the public to weigh in on 10 questions.

Do the three overarching goals of the 2020 NFSP still reflect the most urgent national priorities for freight policy in 2025? If not, what changes or additions would better reflect today’s needs? How has the 2020 NFSP influenced freight planning, policies or investments at the federal, state, local or private-sector levels? What changes would make the 2025 NFSP more impactful or useful in guiding future freight-related actions? What metrics – across safety, efficiency, resilience or infrastructure condition – should the DOT use to evaluate multimodal freight system performance? How can performance measurement inform decision-making and project prioritization across all levels of government? How can investment in freight transportation infrastructure best support industry and economic development? How could the NFSP help support public- and private-sector investment in the freight system? What emerging operational or technological advances are likely to reshape freight movement over the next five years? What actions should public agencies take to enable or accelerate their adoption? What are the most significant regulatory, technological, procedural, institutional or statutory barriers to freight system performance? What strategies should the DOT consider to strengthen the freight system’s resilience to natural disasters, economic shocks or other disruptions? What unique impacts do freight movement and operations impose on rural and underserved communities? What strategies should the DOT consider to mitigate any disproportionate negative impacts felt by these communities? How can the DOT encourage multi-state or multi-jurisdictional coordination on freight planning, operations and investments? How will an officially designated National Multimodal Freight Network help or influence the way public agencies plan and invest in the freight system?

How to comment

The DOT will accept comments from the public through Aug. 14. To comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. DOT-OST-2025-0369.