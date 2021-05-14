Don’t miss the next ‘Live From Exit 24’

May 14, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Let us know what you’re thinking.

Call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on May 19, to be a part of the next “Live From Exit 24.”

Host Mike Matousek will talk with experts about the PRO Act pending in Congress and the AB5 law in California. Time permitting, the highway bill versus the Biden infrastructure package will be addressed.

Every other Wednesday, “Live From Exit 24,” OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show, brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

During the May 5 “Live From Exit 24,” OOIDA’s priorities as it pertains to the next highway bill, outlined in an April letter to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, were covered.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh explained OOIDA’s position on a number of issues including insurance requirement, truck parking, tolling and congestion pricing, underride protection and compliance, safety accountability.

Survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL

J.J. Keller

