Don’t go down ATA’s under-21 road again, OOIDA says

Calling the under-21 truck driver pilot program a failure, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told federal regulators not to go down that road again.

In January, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published the American Trucking Associations’ request for a five-year exemption to relaunch a truck driver pilot program for applicants aged 18 to 20 years old.

OOIDA filed comments on Friday, Feb. 27, telling the agency to reject the exemption request.

“Large motor carriers have long peddled the thoroughly debunked myth of a driver shortage to promote policies allowing them to hire the cheapest labor possible in order to maximize their profits,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “This includes efforts to lower the minimum age for driving interstate to 18 years old.”

The Association also called out the pilot program’s lack of success in its first attempt.

The original pilot program, which ended in November 2025, never attracted big numbers. Although the program was equipped to accommodate as many as 3,000 drivers, only 80 prospective drivers applied.

OOIDA and the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety also raised safety concerns regarding attempts to lower the minimum driving age. Currently, truck drivers must be at least 21 years old to operate interstate, while 18 is the minimum age to receive an intrastate CDL.

“Consistent and compelling research indicates that younger drivers have higher crash rates than older drivers,” the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety wrote. “The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, citing numerous studies, has stated that age is a strong risk factor for truck crash involvement. In fact, age is the most important factor in the high rate of involvement of younger commercial motor vehicle drivers in fatal crashes.”

ATA, meanwhile, told FMCSA that the program should continue, noting that the apprentices logged more than 2 million safe miles.

“Our members and FMCSA’s own experience has shown that the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Program is a safe method for training younger individuals to drive in interstate commerce,” wrote Nathan Mehrens, ATA’s vice president for workforce policy. “Extending this Congressionally mandated program is in the public interest, as participating apprentices have demonstrated that they can be trained to safely haul freight in interstate commerce.”

The comment period on ATA’s request ended Feb. 27. FMCSA received 63 comments. The agency will now review those comments before determining how to proceed. LL