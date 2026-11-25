While most of the country will be taking a few days of well-deserved rest over the Thanksgiving weekend, cargo thieves will be hard at work trying to gobble up as much freight as they can.

In a recent report from New Jersey-based freight security company CargoNet, the company reported a total of 252 cargo theft incidents that occurred during the Thanksgiving week over the past five years. According to data from CargoNet, last year’s 58 thefts marked a decline from the 79 reported in 2024, but that number was still twice the amount of thefts recorded in 2021.

In total, the company estimates the value of those thefts over the past five Thanksgiving weeks to be roughly $24 million.

One main reason for the surge in cargo theft over the holiday week, according to CargoNet, is short staffing around the holidays. Because of this, the company said the tactics used by thieves are “more likely to succeed.”

Among those tactics are sophisticated schemes involving cybercriminals, where thieves use a cornucopia of ways to gain access to a company’s email and phone systems. They then use those systems to fraudulently bid on and steal shipments under the carrier’s name.

“The groups behind these schemes are patient, and they plan around the calendar,” Keith Lewis, vice president of operations with CargoNet, said in a statement. “A carrier’s email address and phone number are how brokers know who they are dealing with. Guard access to them the way you guard the keys to your trucks.”

As far as when cargo theft is most likely to happen over the holiday week, CargoNet’s data showed that 62% of all reported thefts occurred on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday following the holiday.

The most commonly targeted loads were food and beverage shipments, followed by household goods and electronics. Much like the bird on Thanksgiving, thieves prefer their trailers stuffed, favoring full truckloads of metals and data center computing hardware due to their high value.

“Targeted hardware includes fully assembled racks and computing platforms, and networking and security appliances,” the company said in its report. “Thieves also target components such as fiber optic transceivers, central processors, graphics processors and memory chips.”

When it comes to where crooks are likely to strike, the three major hotspots led the way, with California, Illinois and Texas accounting for 56% of all reported holiday incidents, according to CargoNet.

The company recommends that shippers and carriers tighten security and verification during the holiday week through Monday, Nov. 30, to ensure their loads are all gravy.

The spike in high-value cargo theft is something the company has been sounding the alarm about for some time now.

Earlier this month, CargoNet published its 2026 3rd Quarter Theft Report, which showed a 19% decline in total thefts reported compared to the second quarter of the year. While that may sound like good news, the flip side of that was that total loss values rose to an estimated $230.1 million in Q3, marking a 39% increase from the previous quarter.

Some of that increase can be attributed to 19 separate thefts with documented values of $1 million or more that occurred in the third quarter of 2026. By comparison, just nine thefts surpassed that value in the third quarter of last year.

In other words, thieves are getting better returns from thefts while stealing fewer loads. CargoNet’s data shows that, through September 2026, the average documented value of a stolen shipment was $448,456, up 72% from the same period in 2025.

So far in 2026, CargoNet estimates that cargo theft losses have reached $718.9 million for the year. LL