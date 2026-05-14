DOJ files criminal charges from Key Bridge collapse

After more than a year of snarled traffic because of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the feds finally brought some charges against those allegedly responsible.

A federal indictment has charged the owners and an employee in connection with the ship crash that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024.

Two subsidiaries of Synergy Marine Private Limited company – one based in Singapore and the other based in India – as well as Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, an Indian national who worked as the technical superintendent for both companies, face charges with conspiracy, willfully failing to immediately inform the U.S. Coast Guard of a known hazardous condition, obstruction of an agency proceeding and false statements.

The Synergy corporations are also charged with violating the Clean Water Act, Oil Pollution Act and Refuse Act for discharging pollutants into surrounding waterways.

According to the indictment, the ship lost power twice in a four-minute span, and if proper fuel-supply pumps had been used, the vessel would have regained power in time to safely navigate under the Key Bridge.

It’s also alleged that Synergy and Nair provided false statements and documents to the National Transportation Safety Board during its casualty investigation.

“The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was a preventable tragedy of enormous consequence,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “This indictment is a critical step toward holding accountable those whose reckless disregard for maritime safety regulations caused this disaster. Six construction workers lost their lives, critical infrastructure was destroyed, pollutants were released into the Patapsco River and Chesapeake Bay and the economic damage now exceeds $5 billion.”

The FBI, Coast Guard Investigative Service and the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating this case.

The Key Bridge rebuild has raised concerns about the use of federal funds. Most recently, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced it would seek a new contractor as the project enters phase two.

On Tuesday, May 12, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced a $2.25 billion final settlement with Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy.

This settlement does not resolve the state’s claim against the shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries, found to be at fault as part of NTSB’s final report in November 2025. The state said it intends to continue pursuing those claims.

“This $2.25 billion settlement reflects the full measure of accountability we were able to secure from the vessel interests — and our pursuit of justice is not finished,” Brown said. “We will continue to press our claims against the shipbuilder whose fault helped bring this bridge down.” LL

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