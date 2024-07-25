Disaster emergencies in Iowa extended through Aug. 17

Disaster emergencies have been extended for nearly 30 Iowa counties as flooding continues to affect portions of the state.

The extension replaces the three disaster proclamations issued on June 22-24 and will remain in effect through Aug. 17.

“These conditions threaten the public peace, health and safety of citizens and have damaged and destroyed public and private property,” the disaster emergency said.

Under the disaster emergency, state regulations restricting the movement of loads related to the emergency on Iowa highways, excluding the interstate system, remain temporarily waived.

Vehicles providing disaster relief are allowed to weight up to 90,000 pounds without needing a permit.

Hours-of-service requirements are also suspended by extension of this disaster emergency.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, Clay County has granted the following relief to vehicle registrants and applicants due to operational issues at the treasurer’s office:

Waiver of the expiration dates for vehicle registration, registration cards and registration plates

Waiver of the 30-day timeframe for a transferee of a new motor vehicle to apply for new registration and a certificate of title

Waiver of the 45-day timeframe to operate a vehicle with a temporary tag

FEMA opened a disaster recovery center on Wednesday, July 24 at Sheldon City Hall in O’Brien County.

The center is open to those affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. Specialists from FEMA as well as the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on assistance programs and the application process.

Additional disaster recovery centers have been established in Cherokee, Clay, Emmet, Lyon and Sioux counties.

More information about disaster assistance is available at DisasterAssistance.gov. LL

