Disabled veteran truckers could get a break from New Jersey tolls

For some truck businesses, tolls are just another cost that keeps eating into the bottom line.

A renewed bill in the New Jersey Senate could give some truckers a break.

The bipartisan bill would waive E-ZPass tolls for businesses owned by disabled veterans.

Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, and Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, D-Barrington, are the bill sponsors.

S307 would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to create toll-relief programs.

The programs would allow qualifying disabled-veteran-owned businesses to avoid E-ZPass tolls on vehicles used for their work.

The proposal would cover the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.

Corrado said disabled veterans have made major sacrifices for the country. She said many continue serving their communities by starting and running small businesses in New Jersey.

“Waiving E-ZPass tolls is a simple but meaningful way to help these entrepreneurs thrive while ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve,” Corrado said.

Supporters say the bill could help strengthen disabled-veteran-owned truck businesses across New Jersey.

They also say the proposal could encourage more veterans to launch businesses in the state, creating potential benefits beyond the businesses receiving the toll relief.

The same bill was introduced a year ago. That bill, S2755, passed one committee before the regular session ended.

Disabled veterans have sacrificed immensely for our country & many continue to serve by running small businesses. Waiving E-ZPass tolls is a simple but meaningful way to help these entrepreneurs thrive while ensuring they receive the support they deserve.https://t.co/i4dJ1UZEbj — Senator Kristin Corrado (@sencorrado) December 4, 2025

Who could qualify for the toll break?

Disabled veterans who own, lease or finance a vehicle used by a certified disabled-veteran-owned business could qualify for the toll waiver.

There would be some requirements for truckers and others.

The business would need to generate at least $2,500 in annual revenue. It also would have to be independently owned and operate in New Jersey.

The vehicle would need to be registered in New Jersey and have an active state E-ZPass account.

S307 is currently in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Another bill targets tolls for disabled veterans

A separate bill would take a different approach.

S3725 would require state transit agencies to exempt qualifying disabled veterans from electronic tolls.

Unlike S307, the bill does not specifically mention businesses owned by disabled veterans.

The proposed exemption would apply to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

To qualify, veterans would need to own or lease the vehicle.

The vehicle also would need to be registered in New Jersey. It must also display an official “Disabled Vet” license plate and have an active New Jersey E-ZPass account.

A broader toll break for veterans

Another bill would cast a wider net.

S4464 would give veterans a discount on tolls if they have an active New Jersey E-ZPass account.

This proposal does not limit the discount to business owners or truckers. It could apply to qualifying veterans more broadly.

The bill is currently in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Another bill would eliminate New Jersey tolls

One more bill takes the issue much further.

A4546 would prohibit both authorities from collecting tolls on truckers and others.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Denville, said tolls are one of the most burdensome and inefficient ways New Jersey collects revenue.

“New Jersey spends enormous amounts of money just to collect tolls,” Bergen said. “Instead of funding roads, a large portion of what drivers pay goes toward operating toll systems, enforcement and administration.”

Bergen also took aim at New Jersey’s toll-by-plate system.

He said drivers without an E-ZPass often face significantly higher rates when they are charged through the system.

The bill is currently in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee. LL

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