Diesel up more than 2 cents nationally

After a slight dip last week, the national average per gallon of diesel is back up this week.

The weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, August 2, showed a national average of $3.367, up from $3.342 last week. This price is 94.3 cents higher than one year ago.

By region, the largest margins were in the western states with prices jumping by 6.7 cents in the California region, 5.9 cents in the West Coast region and 5.1 cents in the West Coast less California region.

The smallest increase was three-tenths of a cent in New England.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 2 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.367, up 2.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.332, up 2.1 cents.

New England – $3.255, up three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.493, up 2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.238, up 2.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.278, up 2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.097, up 1.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.666, up 1.9 cents.

West Coast – $3.993, up 5.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.661, up 5.1 cents.

California – $4.271, up 6.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by seven-tenths of a cent to $3.282, according to an Aug. 2 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

There was an increase in every region, except the Central Atlantic which saw no change in price. A 3.2-cent jump in the West Coast and California regions were the largest increases. The West Coast less California region also saw an increase of more than 3 cents.

The U.S. average diesel price is 97 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.282, up seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.278, up three-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.236, up three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.433, no change.

Lower Atlantic – $3.175, up two-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.216, up three-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.062, up one-tenth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.709, up 2.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.793, up 3.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.542, up 3.1 cents.

California – $4.173, up 3.2 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.287 for Aug. 2.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.274 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.245 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.432 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL