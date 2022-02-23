Diesel up in nine of 10 regions

All but one location reported an increase in diesel prices this week, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released Feb. 21.

The report also showed a national average price per gallon of $4.055, up from $4.019 a week ago. That national average is now $1.082 higher than it was one year ago.

Regionally, New England’s average price had the largest increase at 6.9 cents per gallon, while the average price jumped by 6.8 cents in the Central Atlantic region.

The West Coast less California region was the only region to see some relief in prices, with a drop of one-half cent reported.

California checks in with the highest average price per gallon ($5.051), and the Gulf Coast is home to the lowest average price ($3.83).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Feb. 21 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.055, up 3.6 cents.

East Coast – $4.112, up 4.9 cents

New England – $4.076, up 6.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.278, up 6.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.014, up 3.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.905, up 2.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.83, up 4.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.931, up 2 cents.

West Coast – $4.679, up 2.8 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.256, down one-half of a cent.

California – $5.051, up 5.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 6.6 cents to $3.90, according to a Feb. 21 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

A jump of 8.7 cents in the Central Atlantic region was the largest per-gallon increase this week. In addition, the East Coast and Lower Atlantic regions each reported jumps of more than 7 cents.

The West Coast less California region features a price closest to last week with a change of 1.9 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Feb. 21, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.90, up 6.6 cents.

East Coast – $4.054, up 7.6 cents.

New England – $4.007, up 6.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.204, up 8.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.963, up 7.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.796, up 5.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.758, up 6.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.922, up 5 cents.

West Coast – $4.492, up 5.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $4.115, up 1.9 cents.

California – $4.944, up 4.8 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.892 for Feb. 21.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.947 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.653 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.846 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL