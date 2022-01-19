Diesel up for second consecutive week

For the second straight week, the latest Energy Information Administration report showed an increase to the national average as well as the average price for each of the 10 reporting regions.

The national average price per gallon of diesel jumped to $3.725 up from $3.657, a week ago.

Leading regional increases were an 8.1-cent jump in the Midwest and 7.9-cent increase in the Gulf Coast. Three other regions saw a surge of more than 7 cents, while the California region had the lowest change with an increase of just seven-tenths of a cent.

The national average is now $1.029 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 17 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.725, up 6.8 cents.

East Coast – $3.719, up 7.4 cents

New England – $3.698, up 7.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.877, up 6.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.624, up 7.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.603, up 8.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.463, up 7.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.678, up 1.2 cents.

West Coast – $4.451, up 3.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.067, up 6.5 cents.

California – $4.789, up seven-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 4.1 cents to $3.551, according to a Jan. 17 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Nearly every region saw a jump in prices this week. An increase of 5.1 cents in the Gulf Coast was the largest surge. The West Coast less California region saw a 4.9-cent increase, while the Lower Atlantic, Midwest and West Coast regions all reported a price increase of 4.8 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Jan. 17, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.551, up 4.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.633, up 4.2 cents.

New England – $3.629, up 3.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.783, up 3.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.522, up 4.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.478, up 4.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.357, up 5.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.66, down 2.2 cents.

West Coast – $4.22, up 4.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.893, up 4.9 cents.

California – $4.685, up 3.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.623 for Jan. 17.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.617 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.588 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.625 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL