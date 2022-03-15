Diesel up another 40 cents

The national average price for a gallon of diesel is more than $5, according to this week’s Energy Information Administration report.

The March 14 report showed a national average of $5.25, up from $4.849 a week ago. That national average is now $2.059 higher than it was one year ago.

By region, California reported the largest increase (50.5 cents), and also has the highest price per gallon ($6.264).

The Rocky Mountain, West Coast, New England, Gulf Coast and West Coast less California regions all reported a more than 40-cent increase to their average prices.

With an average price of $4.966, the Rocky Mountain region is the only region with an average price below $5.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on March 14 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.25, up 40.1 cents.

East Coast – $5.334, up 36.4 cents

New England – $5.231, up 41.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.474, up 38.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.264, up 34.5 cents.

Midwest – $5.044, up 39.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.11, up 40.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.966, up 42.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.867, up 47.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.416, up 43.8 cents.

California – $6.264, up 50.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 73.8 cents to $4.935, according to a March 14 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

California and the Gulf Coast reported increase of more than 80 cents, while five other regions saw prices increase by 70 cents or more.

The highest price per gallon average is in the California region this week, at $5.97.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 14, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.935, up 73.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.127, up 76.7 cents.

New England – $5.029, up 69.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.262, up 76.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.063, up 79 cents.

Midwest – $4.764, up 69 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.856, up 81.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.741, up 60.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.571, up 77.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.069, up 71.4 cents.

California – $5.974, up 80.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.131 for March 14.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $4.614 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.892 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.073 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.135 per gallon on March 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL