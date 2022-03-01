Diesel under $4 in just three of 10 regions

This week’s Energy Information Administration report, released Feb. 28, showed increases to diesel prices across the country, with only three regions featuring an average price under $4.

According to the EIA report, the national average price per gallon is now $4.104, up from $4.055 a week ago. That national average is now $1.032 higher than it was one year ago.

The biggest jump in pricing this week came in the New England region (8.2 cents). An increase of more than 6 cents was reported in the Midwest, and the average price jumped by 5.5 cents in the Lower Atlantic region.

California’s $5.077 per gallon is the highest average price in the nation.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Feb. 28 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.104, up 4.9 cents.

East Coast – $4.161, up 4.9 cents

New England – $4.158, up 8.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.309, up 3.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.069, up 5.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.968, up 6.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.872, up 4.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.976, up 4.5 cents.

West Coast – $4.711, up 3.2 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.295, up 3.9 cents.

California – $5.077, up 2.6 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 4.7 cents to $3.947, according to a Feb. 28 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

A nearly 8-cent increase in the West Coast region was the biggest jump this week. New England saw an increase of 5.1 cents, while the Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions reported increases of more than 4 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Feb. 28, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.947, up 4.7 cents.

East Coast – $4.095, up 4.1 cents.

New England – $4.058, up 5.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.243, up 3.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.005, up 4.2 cents.

Midwest – $3.834, up 3.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.79, up 3.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.952, up 3 cents.

West Coast – $4.571, up 7.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $4.135, up 2 cents.

California – $4.968, up 2.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.006 for Feb. 28.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.947 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.70 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.934 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL