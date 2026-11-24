When a federal waiver allowed for expanded use of red-dyed diesel, normally restricted to off-highway use, the unintended consequences were a major concern for several trucking groups.

Substantial fines and even prison time can be incurred from the misuse of tax-exempt diesel, which can remain in a truck’s tank long after a waiver has expired, one trucking group said.

For some in trucking, the long-term risk wasn’t worth the potential short-term reward.

That was apparently not a concern or an afterthought at best for an individual recently sentenced in Sacramento County Superior Court to eight years and eight months in California state prison.

In December 2025, Joseph Kosareff was indicted for a multiyear diesel fuel tax evasion scheme, following an investigation by the California Department of Justice.

The 97-count indictment said that between August 2018 and December 2023, Kosareff bought more than 8.5 gallons of diesel, which he claimed was exclusively for farming, to avoid paying state sales and excise taxes.

Diesel prices are updated daily on this Land Line resources page.

Kosareff sold that fuel to truck drivers without paying the required taxes, according to the indictment.

“When individuals cheat the system through tax evasion, they are stealing millions of dollars straight from taxpayers and starving communities of essential public services,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “Protecting Californians means recovering those stolen funds and pursuing anyone who defrauds our state.”

We’ve secured an 8-year prison sentence for the perpetrator of a multi-year diesel fuel tax evasion scheme. When individuals cheat the system through tax evasion, they are stealing straight from taxpayers and starving communities of essential public services. Protecting Californians means recovering those stolen funds and pursuing anyone who defrauds our state. https://t.co/p7uabasBvw — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) November 23, 2026

Kosareff pleaded guilty to felony charges of money laundering, offering a false instrument for record, filing a false sales tax return and filing a false claim for refund.

In addition to the eight-plus-year prison sentence, Kosareff was ordered to pay $4,679,112 in restitution to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

Authorities also seized 21 real properties owned by Kosareff, said a California Attorney General news release. These properties were valued at $4.2 million.

“This significant sentence reinforces CDTFA’s responsibility to investigate those who engage in tax fraud and ultimately hold them accountable,” Trista Gonzalez, director of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, said. “CDTFA values its commitment to our law enforcement partners to identify and investigate those who evade their tax obligations.”

California established the Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy Criminal Enforcement Program (TRUE) in January 2020. Through multiagency collaboration, the TRUE Task Force agencies combat wage theft, tax evasion and other crimes in the underground economy, the California AG said. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of California news.