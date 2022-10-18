Diesel surge continues, by 40 cents in some regions

All reporting regions as well as the national average diesel price increased significantly for the second consecutive week, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s Oct. 17 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.339, up 11.5 cents from $5.224. That national average is $1.668 more than it was one year ago.

In half of the regions, the increases exceeded double digits with the biggest surge coming in the New England region (44.6 cents). The Central Atlantic also reported an increase of more than 40 cents.

With just a 1 cent increase, the California region saw the least amount of change in its average price per gallon. However, that price is still the highest of any region at $6.499.

The lowest average price per gallon is $5.018 in the Gulf Coast.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 17 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.339, up 11.5 cents.

East Coast – $5.35, up 22 cents.

New England – $5.595, up 44.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.728, up 40.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.19, up 13.4 cents.

Midwest – $5.346, up 7.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.018, up 12.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.268, up 6.9 cents.

West Coast – $5.997, up 2.5 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.572, 5.1 cents.

California – $6.499, up 1 cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 27.3 cents to $5.202, according to an Oct. 17 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Increases were reported across the country, and by at least 23 cents.

The largest increase was by 35.2 cents in the Central Atlantic. New England also saw a surge of more than 30 cents and the East Coast region was just under that 30-cent mark (29.8 cents).

Following this week’s significant increases, only the Gulf Coast and Lower Atlantic regions have an average price below $5.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Oct. 17, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.202, up 27.3 cents.

East Coast – $5.095, up 29.8 cents.

New England – $5.287, up 31.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.297, up 35.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.928, up 26.6 cents.

Midwest – $5.146, up 27.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.816, up 26.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.083, up 23.3 cents.

West Coast – $6.124, up 23.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.502, up 23 cents.

California – $6.638, up 25 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.284 for Oct. 17.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.064 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.965 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.538 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL