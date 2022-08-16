Diesel streak hits two months

The average price per gallon of diesel has dropped for eight consecutive weeks, according to the weekly Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s Aug. 15 report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $4.911, down 8.2 cents from $4.993. That national average is $1.555 higher than it was one year ago.

New England saw the biggest decline of 17.6 cents. The West Coast less California region reported a price drop of 10 cents, while four other regions reported a decrease of 8 cents or more.

The Gulf Coast remains the region with the lowest price per gallon ($4.614).

At $6.019, the California region has the highest price in the country.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 15 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.911, down 8.2 cents.

East Coast – $4.95, down 8.7 cents.

New England – $5.175, down 17.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.291, down 9.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.802, down 7.2 cents.

Midwest – $4.872, down 8.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.614, down 6.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.963, down 7.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.541, down 8.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.124, down 10 cents.

California – $6.019, down 7.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5.6 cents to $5.076, according to an Aug. 15 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Leading all regions with a drop of 12.7 cents was the Rocky Mountain region. The Gulf Coast’s average price dropped by 11 cents, while four other regions reported prices that were around 10 cents lower than last week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Aug. 15, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.076, down 5.6 cents.

East Coast – $5.107, down 9.2 cents.

New England – $5.403, down 10.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.36, down 10.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.884, down 10.6 cents.

Midwest – $4.942, down 10.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.652, down 11.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.004, down 12.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.887, down 1.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.393, down 2.7 cents.

California – $6.289, down 5.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.033 for Aug. 15.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.143 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.572 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.296 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL