Diesel story stays the same

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report has shown a consistent rise in the cost of diesel, and the Oct. 25 release was no different.

According to the EIA report, the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.713, up from $3.671last week.

Experiencing the largest price hike was New England, at 7.1 cents, while the California region reported a 7-cent increase.

The lowest increase came in the Midwest where prices are 1.7 cents higher, than a week ago.

The national average is $1.328 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 25 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.713, up 4.2 cents.

East Coast – $3.704, up 4.9 cents.

New England – $3.626, up 7.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.849, up 5.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.621, up 3.9 cents.

Midwest – $3.632, up 1.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.483, up 6.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.779, up 4.7 cents.

West Coast – $4.278, up 5.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.891, up 3.1 cents.

California – $4.60, up 7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 19.6 cents to $3.723, according to an Oct. 25 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Increases were substantial this week with all regions seeing double-digit price jumps.

A 24.9-cent surge in the Lower Atlantic was the highest increase. The East Coast, Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions also saw a price increase of more than 20 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.723, up 19.6 cents.

East Coast – $3.796, up 22.7 cents.

New England – $3.641, up 19.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.911, up 20.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.735, up 24.9 cents.

Midwest – $3.663, up 17.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.56, up 23.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.809, up 12.7 cents.

West Coast – $4.177, up 15.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.888, up 17.8 cents.

California – $4.589, up 12.6 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.606 for Oct. 25.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.544 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.31 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.376 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL