Diesel sees largest increase in months

October 12, 2022

SJ Munoz

|

Diesel prices broke a recent trend, surging by as much as 45 cents in some regions, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report dated Oct. 10.

Previously, the national diesel average had declined in 12 out of the 13 weeks since July 4.

EIA’s weekly report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.224, up 38.8 cents from $4.836. That national average is $1.638 more than it was one year ago.

An increase of more than 40 cents was reported in three regions, led by 45.8 cents in the West Coast less California region. The West Coast region saw a price hike of 43.7 cents and California saw a 41.2-cent increase.

The Rocky Mountain, East Coast, Lower Atlantic and Central Atlantic regions increased by at least 32 cents.

The lowest average price per gallon is $4.897 in the Gulf Coast, the only region with an average price below $5 per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 10 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $5.224, up 38.8 cents.
  • East Coast – $5.13, up 33.3 cents.
  • New England – $5.149, up 27.5 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $5.326, up 33.2 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $5.056, up 34 cents.
  • Midwest – $5.27, up 45.1 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $4.897, up 34 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $5.199, up 32.9 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.972, up 43.7 cents.
  • West Coast less California – $5.521, up 45.8 cents.
  • California – $6.489, up 41.2 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 4 cents to $4.929, according to an Oct. 10 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

For the first time in several weeks, every region saw an increase to its average price per gallon.

The largest increase was 7 cents in the California region. Price hikes of around 6 cents were reported in the West Coast less California and West Coast regions, while the Rocky Mountain region’s price surged by 5.4 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Oct. 10, by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $4.929, up 4 cents.
  • East Coast – $4.797, up 2.8 cents.
  • New England – $4.968, up three-tenths of a cent.
  • Central Atlantic – $4.945, up 2.7 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $4.662, up 2.8 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.869, up 4.3 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $4.555, up 3.3 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.85, up 5.4 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.889, up 6 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $5.272, up 6.4 cents.
  • California – $6.388, up 7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.064 for Oct. 10.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $4.87 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.017 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.46 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

Diesel price on Oct. 3, 2022, in Kingdom City, Mo. Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Fuel prices

Average diesel price hits lowest mark since February

Diesel is as low as it’s been since the end of February, according to the latest report from the Energy Information Administration.

By SJ Munoz | October 04

Welcome to New Jersey sign, Photo by Famartin

Fuel prices

New Jersey fuel rates dip starting Oct. 1

Starting Oct. 1, truck drivers and motorists fueling in New Jersey will get a slight break in fuel tax costs.

By Keith Goble | September 29

Diesel pumps at Mittens TA in Oakley, Kan.

Fuel prices

Diesel price decline hits third consecutive weeks

The national average price for a gallon of diesel has dropped each week in September. It is now $4.889, according to EIA’s latest report.

By SJ Munoz | September 27

Diesel pumps at Truck World, Hubbard, Ohio. Image by Marty Ellis, OOIDAA

Fuel prices

National diesel average dips below $5, EIA report says

Diesel prices are lower this week based on reports from EIA, ProMiles.com and AAA. EIA says the national average per gallon is under $5.

By SJ Munoz | September 20