Diesel sees largest increase in months

Diesel prices broke a recent trend, surging by as much as 45 cents in some regions, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report dated Oct. 10.

Previously, the national diesel average had declined in 12 out of the 13 weeks since July 4.

EIA’s weekly report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.224, up 38.8 cents from $4.836. That national average is $1.638 more than it was one year ago.

An increase of more than 40 cents was reported in three regions, led by 45.8 cents in the West Coast less California region. The West Coast region saw a price hike of 43.7 cents and California saw a 41.2-cent increase.

The Rocky Mountain, East Coast, Lower Atlantic and Central Atlantic regions increased by at least 32 cents.

The lowest average price per gallon is $4.897 in the Gulf Coast, the only region with an average price below $5 per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 10 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.224, up 38.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.13, up 33.3 cents.

New England – $5.149, up 27.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.326, up 33.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.056, up 34 cents.

Midwest – $5.27, up 45.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.897, up 34 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.199, up 32.9 cents.

West Coast – $5.972, up 43.7 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.521, up 45.8 cents.

California – $6.489, up 41.2 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 4 cents to $4.929, according to an Oct. 10 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

For the first time in several weeks, every region saw an increase to its average price per gallon.

The largest increase was 7 cents in the California region. Price hikes of around 6 cents were reported in the West Coast less California and West Coast regions, while the Rocky Mountain region’s price surged by 5.4 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Oct. 10, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.929, up 4 cents.

East Coast – $4.797, up 2.8 cents.

New England – $4.968, up three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $4.945, up 2.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.662, up 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $4.869, up 4.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.555, up 3.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.85, up 5.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.889, up 6 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.272, up 6.4 cents.

California – $6.388, up 7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.064 for Oct. 10.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $4.87 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.017 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.46 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL