Diesel relief measures face mixed fortunes

Federal lawmakers have aimed a number of proposals at fuel and the increasing costs.

Some have gained traction while others have not.

As of Monday, Sept. 21, AAA reported a national average diesel price of $6.51 per gallon. The highest price ever recorded by the organization.

A recent push by House Republicans to suspend the federal fuel tax in hopes of lowering current fuel prices has fallen apart.

Reports indicate that a major sticking point in the process was concerns within the House that the Highway Trust Fund would be depleted, while others have called it a stunt.

Edward J. Markey, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, called for an end to the war with Iran, saying American families are facing an increase of more than $1,400 in fuel costs.

“American service members are paying the ultimate price abroad as Americans at home are struggling to afford gas, groceries, and healthcare,” Markey said.

Fuel waiver

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted hours-of-service relief for truck drivers transporting fuel.

Drivers covered by this order can operate for up to 16 hours within a 24-hour window, as long as they take required rest breaks.

FMCSA said global supply disruptions, anticipated increases in demand in the near future and mitigating impacts on the cost and availability of fuel are what led the agency to declare the emergency.

This waiver will remain in effect through Dec. 16.

Cold weather measures

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Cold Weather Diesel Reliability Act, introduced in November 2025, was advanced by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

The bill would provide year-round exemptions from DEF system requirements for vehicles and equipment that operate primarily in cold climates, such as Alaska and Wyoming.

“When a truck or piece of heavy equipment is forced by EPA mandates to shut down in extreme cold because of a faulty sensor not made for the cold, it’s not just an inconvenience—it can quickly become a life-threatening situation,” Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said. “The Cold Weather Diesel Reliability Act will bring common sense to EPA rules and ensure that trucks and heavy equipment can continue operating safely and reliably in the nation’s coldest regions.” LL

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