Diesel rates higher across all regions

Everywhere you look, the cost of diesel is up.

The national average, as well as all 10 reporting regions, showed higher prices compared to last week, according to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on June 7.

For a gallon of diesel the national average is $3.274., up from $3.255, a week ago.

The West Coast less California region had the biggest increase at 3.6 cents. The highest average price is in the California region and the Gulf Coast has the lowest.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 87.8 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.274, up 1.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.259, up 2 cents.

New England – $3.183, up 1.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.424, up 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.163, up 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.222, up 2.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.034, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.386, up nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.786, up 2.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.446, up 3.6 cents.

California – $4.069, up 1.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by two-fifths of a cent to $3.193, according to a Tuesday, June 7, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The majority of the country experienced an increase in prices, led by a 2.9-cent spike in the West Coast less California region. However, the largest swing in prices was a decrease of 5.4 cents in the Central Atlantic region. The East Coast and Rocky Mountain regions also saw prices drop.

This week’s lowest price per gallon is $3.002, while the highest price is $4.001, according to the ProMiles report.

The U.S. average diesel price is 93.3 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.193, up two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.213, down 1.8 cents

New England – $3.144, up 1.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.371, down 5.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.109, up two-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.168, up 1.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.002, up two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.372, down 1 cent.

West Coast – $3.603, up 2.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.334, up 2.9 cents.

California – $4.001, up 1.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.199 for Tuesday, June 7.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.186 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.104 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.414 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

