Diesel prices waver only slightly from last week

Last Monday, a tiny increase broke a 19-week slide in the U.S. average diesel fuel price. This week, a tiny decrease has erased that gain, bringing the national average to $2.386 per gallon.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, small decreases were recorded for all regions except the Central Atlantic, where there was no change from a week ago.

Before last week’s tiny increase, the weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. had dropped every week since early January.

One year ago the average U.S. diesel fuel price was 75 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.386, down two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.492, down three-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.615, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.666, no change.

Lower Atlantic – $2.349, down 1 cent.

Midwest – $2.226, down two-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.171, down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.34, down four-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.90, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.56, down one-tenth of a cent

California – $3.181, down one-tenth of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail price for diesel fuel per gallon in the U.S. on Monday, June 1, was almost exactly the same as prices reported one week ago.

The U.S. average nudged up a tenth of a cent and the average price was unchanged from a week ago for three regions. Unlike the other regions where small or no changes were recorded, California’s average price went up almost 3 cents per gallon, according to ProMiles data.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The U.S. average diesel fuel price per gallon is 78.7 cents less than one year ago, according to ProMiles.com.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.262, up one-tenth of a cent.

East Coast – $2.441 up one-tenth of a cent.

New England – $2.611, no change.

Central Atlantic – $2.614, no change.

Lower Atlantic – $2.322, no change.

Midwest – $2.163, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.131, down a half cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.294, down a half cent.

West Coast – $2.663, up seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.458, up three-tenths of a cent.

California – $3.054, up 2.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.41 for Monday, June 1.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.412 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.44 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.085 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here.