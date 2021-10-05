Diesel prices up in all regions

Diesel costs are higher this week. Increases were reported in every region, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released Oct. 4.

A 10.4-cent surge in the Midwest was the largest. The Lower Atlantic saw an increase of 7.4 cents, and prices in the East Coast are 6.5 cents higher and in Gulf Coast region 6.1 cents higher this week.

The highest price per gallon is $4.369 in California and the lowest is $3.203 in the Gulf Coast.

Based upon the EIA report, the national average price per gallon is now $3.477, up from $3.406 last week.

The national average price is $1.09 higher than one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 4 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.477, up 7.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.436, up 6.5 cents.

New England – $3.335, up 3.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.572, up 5.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.362, up 7.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.43, up 10.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.203, up 6.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.64, up 3.5 cents.

West Coast – $4.072, up 4 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.717, up 5.3 cents.

California – $4.369, up 3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.5 cents to $3.349, according to an Oct. 4 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Increased prices were recorded across the country with the largest coming in the Midwest (4.2 cents). The Lower Atlantic also had a jump of 4 cents, while the East Coast, Gulf Coast and West Coast reported jumps of 3 cents or more.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.349, up 3.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.369, up 3.4 cents.

New England – $3.289, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.508, up 2.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.281, up 4 cents.

Midwest – $3.308, up 4.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.124, up 3.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.592, up two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.88, up 3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.582, up 2.1 cents.

California – $4.319, up 3.7 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.356 for Oct. 4.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.315 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.291 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.39 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL