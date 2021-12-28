Diesel prices still going down

Diesel prices were again lower than the previous week, outside of the California region, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report

The Dec. 27 data release said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.615, down from $3.626 last week. That average is 98 cents higher than it was one year ago.

A 2.7-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest decline this week, while the West Coast less California also reported a drop of more than 2 cents.

The only region where prices were higher (California) saw an increase of three-tenths of a cent. California also has the highest average price per gallon, at $4.771.

$3.33 is the lowest average price per gallon, and that is in the Gulf Coast.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 27 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.615, down 1.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.602, down nine-tenths of a cent

New England – $3.623, down 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.779, down 1.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.488, down four-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.479, down 1.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.33, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.704, down 2.7 cents.

West Coast – $4.371, down 1 cent.

West Coast less California – $3.917, down 2.4 cents.

California – $4.771, up three-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.2 cents to $3.508, according to a Dec. 27 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Prices from coast to coast dropped again this week, according to the ProMiles report. The largest drop came in the Rocky Mountain region, with a 3.3-cent decrease. The West Coast less California region wasn’t far behind, reporting a 3.1-cent drop.

At $3.295, the Gulf Coast remains home to the lowest average price per gallon in the nation.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.508, down 2.2 cents.

East Coast – $3.581, down 1.4 cents.

New England – $3.582, down four-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.753, down 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.456, down 1.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.418, down 1.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.295, down 2.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.738, down 3.3 cents.

West Coast – $4.169, down 2.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.841, down 3.1 cents.

California – $4.646, down 1.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.569 for Dec. 27.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.588 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.642 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.553 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL