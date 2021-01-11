Diesel prices still climbing

Monday, Jan. 11 marked 10 consecutive weeks of rising diesel prices, according to a weekly federal report.

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon increased to $2.67 from $2.64 a week ago.

The Energy Information Administration recorded increases for all regions. The Lower Atlantic experienced the largest price increase (6.8 cents).

At $2.429, the Gulf Coast has the lowest price per gallon.

The average diesel price for the U.S. began rising with the Nov. 9 weekly report.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 39.4 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.67, up 3 cents.

East Coast – $2.719, up 5.2 cents.

New England – $2.70, up 3.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.891, up 3.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.608, up 6.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.606, up 1.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.429, up 3.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.59, up two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.139, up 2.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.793, up 2.2 cents.

California – $3.427, up 2.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.4 cents to $2.583, according to a Monday, Jan. 11, report.

Every region, with the exception of the Gulf Coast, saw an increase in prices. At $2.383 per gallon, the Gulf Coast is also home to the lowest prices in the country.

The largest surge this week came in the Lower Atlantic region where diesel prices jumped 5.7 cents, from a week ago.

The U.S. average diesel price is 39.5 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.583, up 1.4 cents.

East Coast – $2.678, up 4.2 cents.

New England – $2.661, up 2.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.863, up 1.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.579, up 5.7 cents.

Midwest – $2.556, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.383, down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.555, up three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.998, up 1.1 cents

West Coast without California – $2.702, up two-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.402, up 1.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.594 for Monday, Jan. 11.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.566 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.46 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.015 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

