Diesel prices stay at record levels; diesel relief rolls on

As record-high diesel prices persist across the nation, federal and state officials keep looking for ways to provide relief.

The latest efforts include a program with $8 billion earmarked for farmers and a state’s decision to expand the use of red-dyed diesel on public highways.

According to the Oct. 19 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the nation’s average price for diesel was $6.276 per gallon. Although the price has declined since it hit a record mark of $6.53 on Sept. 21, truckers and farmers are still dealing with unprecedented fuel costs. Before September 2026, the national average for diesel had never surpassed $5.816. Additionally, diesel was only $3.62 one year ago.

Even worse, diesel prices in California sit at $8.242 per gallon, up $3.344 from October 2025.

This week, an American Transportation Research Institute ranked fuel prices as the No. 1 concern in the trucking industry.

Harvest Fuel Relief Program

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the Harvest Fuel Relief Program, which will make $8 billion available for America’s farmers.

According to the USDA, the money will come in the form of one-time payments this harvest season to provide relief from “temporary market disruptions and increased input costs.”

“This $8 billion investment will help bring certainty to our farmers during this harvest so they can continue to feed our nation,” Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said.

However, questions remain regarding exactly how the program will work and when the payments will come.

The USDA suggested that the Harvest Fuel Relief Program will be similar to the Farmer Bridge Assistance program in that it will “provide simple, proportional support to producers using a uniform formula to cover a portion of modeled losses during the 2026 crop year.”

Commodity-specific payment rates for Title I commodities, including corn, wheat, soybeans and other field crops, aren’t expected to be released until November, and USDA said that the payment methodology for other eligible commodities “will be announced at a later date.”

Additionally, the agency said that producers of non-Title I commodities, including specialty crop growers and fishermen, are encouraged to provide data related to increased fuel costs to HarvestFuel@usda.gov for the USDA’s consideration.

The payments will be distributed under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and administered by the Farm Service Agency, according to USDA.

Harvest relief for America’s farmers. Today, @POTUS and @SecRollins announced the Harvest Fuel Relief Program — making $8 BILLION available for one-time payments to farmers facing higher costs and market disruptions. Here’s what that means: ➡️ Payments to help cover a portion of estimated losses for the 2026 crop year. ➡️ Payment amounts based on planted acres, production costs, crop yields, and prices. ➡️ Row crop payment rates announced in November, with details for other eligible commodities to follow. ➡️ Application will be available online using a https://t.co/97Hz4rfseK account that is connected to USDA. 🔗 https://t.co/TIUVcxkttS — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) October 20, 2026

Also in agricultural news, a harvest emergency specific to ag haulers in Iowa remains in effect through Nov. 7.

This order waives state permit requirements for oversize vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer and manure on all highways excluding the interstate system.

An hours-of-service waiver for fuel haulers nationwide, granted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in September, is effective until Dec. 15.

State expands use of red-dyed diesel

Earlier this month, a federal order expanded the use of red-dyed diesel, which is usually restricted to farming and other off-road uses because of its tax-free status.

Now, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that allows broader use in the state.

DeWine’s order directs the Secretary of the Treasury to “defer certain diesel fuel tax payment obligations and to provide penalty relief to the extent permitted by law and to direct the IRS to announce that it will not impose a penalty when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used on the highway during the period through Dec. 31, 2026.”

Although red-dyed diesel could provide some truckers with an immediate cost savings, there are plenty of other factors to consider, including IFTA implications and which states you operate in.

In an article titled “Cheaper at the pump, expensive later,” the OOIDA Foundation recently highlighted some of the concerns surrounding the use of red-dyed diesel and tax holidays.

“OOIDA believes allowing the wider use of red-dyed diesel will provide minimal relief,” Association President and CEO Todd Spencer said. “Market stability is essential to bring down costs for the long haul.” LL