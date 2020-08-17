Diesel prices show nearly no change from a week ago

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon remained nearly the same as it was one week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Aug. 17, averaging $2.427 per gallon for the week.

All regional price swings were less than a penny, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 56.7 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.427, down one-tenth of a cent.

East Coast – $2.508, down three-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.627, up three-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.684, down four-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.365, down a half cent.

Midwest – $2.308, up three-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.177, down three-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.365, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.958, up three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.586, down one-fifth of a cent.

California – $3.254, up four-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price for diesel per gallon dropped just over a penny from a week before, according to a Monday, Aug. 17, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.315, down 1.1 cents.

East Coast – $2.454, down three-tenths of a cent.

New England – $2.616, down one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.62, down a half cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.343, down one-tenth of a cent.

Midwest – $2.243, down 2.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.1721, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.319, up three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.736, up a half cent.

West Coast without California – $2.465, down 1.4 cents.

California – $3.17, up 2.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.425 for Monday, Aug. 17.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.427 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.438 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.952 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here.