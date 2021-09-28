Diesel prices mostly up again this week

According to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released Sept. 27, the national average price per gallon is $3.406, up from $3.385 last week.

Higher prices were reported in eight of 10 regions, with the Midwest seeing the largest increase, at 3.6 cents. The Lower Atlantic and Gulf Coast reported increases of more than 2 cents.

Good news came in the Rocky Mountain and New England regions, where prices are lower than they were last week.

The national average price is $1.012 higher than one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 27 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.406, up 2.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.371, up 1.9 cents.

New England – $3.299, down one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.514, up 1.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.288, up 2.2 cents.

Midwest – $3.326, up 3.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.142, up 2.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.605, down 2.4 cents.

West Coast – $4.032, up three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.664, up one-tenth of a cent.

California – $4.339, up 1 cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.7 cents to $3.314, according to a Sept. 27 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

All but two regions show increased prices this week. The largest increase came in the Lower Atlantic (2.8 cents), while the East Coast, Central Atlantic and Midwest also reported an increase of more than 2 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.314, up 1.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.335, up 2.5 cents.

New England – $3.282, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.479, up 2.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.241, up 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.266, up 2.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.088, up 1.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.588, down 1 cent.

West Coast – $3.85, up one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.561, down two-fifths of a cent.

California – $4.282, up one-fifth of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.315 for Sept. 27.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.307 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.275 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.396 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL