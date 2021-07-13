Diesel prices make another jump

The average price for a gallon of diesel is now 90 cents higher than it was a year ago, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report issued Monday, July 12.

Currently $3.338 per gallon, which is up from $3.331 last week, the national average has increased weekly since early May.

That makes it 11 straight weeks of increases. Over that time, the price per gallon has shot up more than 21 cents per gallon.

This week’s largest increase was in the Rocky Mountain region, where prices are 7.8 cents higher. The average price in West Coast less California region increased by 1.8 cents, while the other seven regions reported increases of less than one cent.

The Midwest was the only region to report a decrease of .3 cents per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 12 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.338, up seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.312, up three-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.245, up three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.477, up one-fifth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.213, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.261, down three-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.083, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.594, up 7.8 cents.

West Coast – $3.905, up nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.568, up 1.8 cents.

California – $4.187, up one-fifth of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 2 cents to $3.261, according to a July 12 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

All reporting regions had an increase led by a 7.2-cent jump in the Rocky Mountain region. Three other regions saw prices increase by at least 2 cents.

The highest price per gallon is $4.108 (California) and the lowest is $3.06 (Gulf Coast).

The U.S. average diesel price is 94.5 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.261, up 2 cents.

East Coast – $3.271, up 1.2 cents.

New England – $3.219, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.432, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.165, up 1.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.211, up 1.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.06, up 1.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.572, up 7.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.715, up 3.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.461, up 4.1 cents.

California – $4.108, up 2.9 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.265 for July 12.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.252 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.211 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.441 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL