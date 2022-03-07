Diesel prices jump a quarter per gallon from a week ago

Increases reported this morning from ProMiles.com show startling jumps in diesel prices across the U.S.

The week-on-week increases ranged from about 18 cents per gallon to more than 27 cents per gallon. The average increase is 25 cents per gallon across the country.

The jumps were startling enough that the data had to be double-checked. Some locations in California are selling diesel at $6 per gallon, according to ProMiles. Chain websites are reflecting similar information. For instance, the TA Travel Center in Santa Nella, Calif., is reporting diesel at $6.059 per gallon.

The U.S. average price is $1.164 more than one year ago, ProMiles reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 7, reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.197, up 25 cents.

East Coast – $4.36, up 26.5 cents.

New England – $4.335, up 27.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.497, up 25.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.273, up 26.8 cents.

Midwest – $4.074, up 24 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.04 up 25 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.134, up 18.2 cents.

West Coast – $4.794, up 22.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $4.355, up 22 cents.

California – $5.172, up 20.4 cents.

A federal report on weekly diesel prices is expected this afternoon. ProMiles produces a similar report but uses direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages instead of the federal survey of 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide.

Diesel surprise in Florida

Marty Ellis, who drives the OOIDA tour trailer and is stopped at the TA in Marianna, Fla., reports seeing an eye-popping price jump over just three days.

When he arrived on Wednesday, March 2, the price was $4.459, but by Saturday, March 5, the price jumped to $5.109.





Ellis has reported that drivers stopping at the trailer have mentioned that surcharges aren’t keeping up with diesel price increases.

OOIDA provides members with a fuel surcharge calculator on OOIDA.com. It helps an operator know the rate they need to move their truck.

Prices from AAA

AAA also is reporting a huge jump in diesel prices over the past week of more than 60 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.614 for March 7.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $4.006 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.809 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.934 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

