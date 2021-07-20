Diesel prices highest in the West

Diesel is more expensive on the West Coast based upon the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, July 19.

The Rocky Mountain region saw the largest jump with a 4-cent increase this week. Additionally, prices increased by 3 cents in the West Coast less California region and by more than 2 cents in the West Coast region. The California region, which has the highest average price in the nation, had a 1.8-cent increase this week.

A bit of relief came in the Lower Atlantic, where prices are one-fifth of a cent lower this week. The East Coast and Gulf Coast regions saw no change in price. The Gulf Coast also has the lowest average price in the nation, at $3.083.

The national average for diesel, $3.344, is up from $3.338 last week, and 91.1 cents higher than one year ago. The national average has increased weekly since early May.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 19 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.344, up three-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.312, no change.

New England – $3.251, up three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.478, up one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.211, down one-fifth of a cent.

Midwest – $3.264, up three-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.083, no change.

Rocky Mountain – $3.634, up 4 cents.

West Coast – $3.929, up 2.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.598, up 3 cents.

California – $4.205, up 1.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1 cent to $3.271, according to a July 19 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

For the second consecutive week, the Rocky Mountain region had the highest surge per gallon, at nearly 7 cents. The West Coast, West Coast less California and California regions all experienced increased of more than 2 cents.

Currently, $3.065 in the Gulf Coast is the lowest price per gallon. The highest price is $4.131, in California.

The U.S. average diesel price is 94.9 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.271, up 1 cent.

East Coast – $3.275, up two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.229, up 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.433, up one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.170, up one-half of a cent.

Midwest – $3.213, up one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.065, up one-half of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.640, up 6.8 cents.

West Coast – $3.742, up 2.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.485, up 2.4 cents.

California – $4.131, up 2.3 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.276 for July 19.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.265 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.219 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.438 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL