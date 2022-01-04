Diesel prices drop in most regions

More than half of the reporting regions saw a drop in diesel prices, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report

In addition, the Jan. 3 report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.613, down from $3.615 last week. That average is 97.3 cents higher than it was one year ago.

A 1.7-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest this week. California reported a price decline of 1.3 cents.

Four regions saw an increase to pricing, led by a 1 cent increase in the West Coast less California region.

The lowest price per gallon is $3.328 (Gulf Coast) and the highest is $4.758 (California).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 3 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.613, down one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $3.604, up one-fifth of a cent

New England – $3.622, down one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.781, up one-fifth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.49, up one-fifth of a cent.

Midwest – $3.477, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.328, down one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.687, down 1.7 cents.

West Coast – $4.369, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast less California – $3.927, up 1 cent.

California – $4.758, down 1.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by seven-tenths of a cent to $3.498, according to a Jan. 4 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

A 2.9-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain was the most significant change in this week’s ProMiles report. Six of the other 10 regions also reported a lower average price, according to the Jan. 4 release.

Only two regions, the New England and Lower Atlantic, saw an increase.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.498, down seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.58, no change.

New England – $3.584, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.747, down two-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.458, up three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.411, down two-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.29, down three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.705, down 2.9 cents.

West Coast – $4.157, down four-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.826, down 1 cent.

California – $4.641, down two-fifths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.571 for Jan. 3.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.569 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.627 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.566 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL