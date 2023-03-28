Diesel prices drop again, weekly report says

The ProMiles.com report released on March 27, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.272 per gallon, down 5.8 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Average prices were down across the board, the largest being by 10.9 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

California reported a drop of 7.2 cents, while the East Coast, Central Atlantic and Lower Atlantic regions were down by 6 to 6.5 cents. The Midwest and Gulf Coast were each 5.1 cents lower.

With a price per gallon of $3.871, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 27, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.272, down 5.8 cents.

East Coast – $4.357, down 6.1 cents.

New England – $4.735, down 4.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.569, down 6.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.154, down 6.2 cents.

Midwest – $4.022, down 5.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.871, down 5.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.268, down 10.9 cents.

West Coast – $5.143, down 4.8 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.67, down 1.5 cents.

California – $5.512, down 7.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.



AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.238 for March 27.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.288 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.414 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.117 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s March 27 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5.7 cents to $4.128

That national average for this past week was $1.057 less than it was one year ago.

A 11.9-cent decline in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest of any region. Down by more than 9 cents were the California and Central Atlantic regions, while the East Coast region saw a drop of nearly 7 cents.

According to the EIA report, two regions now have an average price below $4. The lowest of those was $3.882 in the Gulf Coast, also the lowest average price reported this week.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on March 27 as reported by the EIA: