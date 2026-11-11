Diesel prices dip slightly, but is more relief on its way?

Are we finally starting to see some relief from the record-high diesel prices that have devastated truckers for the past two months?

According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the national average price for diesel sits at $6.127 per gallon.

While a price still above $6 is no cause for celebration, it does mark a decrease for the second consecutive week and the lowest national average price since early September. It is also 40 cents per gallon cheaper than the record-high price of $6.529 on Sept. 21.

So, does this indicate a positive trend for the future, or is there still more pain to come?

The answer is likely mixed.

According to EIA, diesel prices are projected to improve in 2027 but will remain a far cry from averages that hovered around $3.70 per gallon in 2025.

“Although we expect the U.S. average retail price of gasoline and diesel to decline in 2027, we raised our forecast for those prices from last month’s outlook,” EIA wrote in its report released on Nov. 10. “In our forecast, the U.S. retail diesel price averages $5.03 per gallon next year, 12% higher than we forecast last month …We now assume global petroleum product markets will face continued supply constraints through the end of 2027. These market conditions will support wider petroleum product crack spreads next year and incentivize elevated U.S. refinery operations.”

Not good, but better

The national average for diesel was $6.352 on Oct. 26. Since then, it has decreased to $6.292 on Nov. 2 and to $6.127 on Nov. 9.

More good news is that the decreases are being seen all over the U.S. California’s average price ($7.897) fell below $8 for the first time in weeks.

Additionally, EIA’s data shows that every region saw a decrease of at least 6 cents per gallon over the past week. LL