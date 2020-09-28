Diesel prices dip another penny to close out September

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon dropped another penny from the past week to $2.39 a gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Sept. 28.

The Energy Information Administration reports decreases across all 10 regions. Monday’s report marks the fourth straight week of decreases in the average price at the pump.

The biggest decrease was in California, where prices dipped 2.1 cents.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 67.2 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.394, down 1 cent.

East Coast – $2.473, down 1.3 cents.

New England – $2.592, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.658, down two-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.323, down 2 cents.

Midwest – $2.269, down 1.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.154, down three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.336, down 1.2 cents.

West Coast – $2.928, down 1.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.554, down three-tenths of a cent.

California – $3.236, down 2.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased 1.5 cents from a week before, according to a Monday, Sept. 28, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Decreases were recorded for all regions, according to ProMiles.com, ranging from four-tenths of a cent in New England and the Central Atlantic regions to 2 cents in the Gulf Coast region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 67.1 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.311, down 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $2.442, down three-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.597, down two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.642, down two-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.314, down four-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.229, down 1.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.151, down 2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.321, 1.6 cents.

West Coast – $2.773, down nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.464, down four-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.193, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.39 for Monday, Sept. 28.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.398 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.431 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.007 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL