Diesel prices continue downward pattern

For the fifth consecutive week, the latest Energy Information Administration report indicates lower diesel prices than the previous week.

The Dec. 20 release said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.626, down from $3.649 last week. That average is $1.007 higher than it was one year ago.

It was the Gulf Coast region where the price dropped the most (3.3 cents). The region is also home to the lowest average price per gallon, at $3.339. The West Coast less California region reported a 2.9-cent drop, while the average price in the Rocky Mountain region is now 2.7 cents lower.

The highest average price per gallon is $4.768 in the California region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 20 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.626, down 2.3 cents.

East Coast – $3.611, down 2.2 cents

New England – $3.633, down 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.792, down 1.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.496, down 2.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.492, down 2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.339, down 3.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.731, down 2.7 cents.

West Coast – $4.381, down 1.7 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.941, down 2.9 cents.

California – $4.768, down seven-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.3 cents to $3.53, according to a Dec. 20 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Every region reported a drop in their average prices again this week. The largest decrease came in the Rocky Mountain region, at 3 cents. The West Coast less California and California regions each saw a 2.6-cent decline.

The lowest average price per gallon is $3.32 in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.53, down 2.3 cents.

East Coast – $3.595, down 1.6 cents.

New England – $3.59, down 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.763, down four-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.473, down 2.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.437, down 2.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.32, down 2.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.771, down 3 cents.

West Coast – $4.195, down 2.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.872, down 2.6 cents.

California – $4.662, down 2.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.588 for Dec. 20.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.603 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.645 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.518 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL