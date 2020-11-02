The national average price per gallon of diesel continues to trend downward.

According to the Energy Information Administration, prices dropped another 1.3 cents from the previous week to $2.372 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Nov. 2.

EIA reports decreases in seven of its 10 regions, with prices on the rise slightly in the West Coast less California region.

The largest decrease was in the Lower Atlantic, where prices fell by 2.7 cents per gallon on average.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 69 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.372, down 1.3 cents.

East Coast – $2.444, down 1.7 cents.

New England – $2.556, down 1.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.646, down one-fifth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.284, down 2.7 cents.

Midwest – $2.246, down 1.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.131, down 1.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.324, unchanged.

West Coast – $2.92, unchanged.

West Coast without California – $2.541, up two-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.231, down two-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com, meanwhile, reports another week of modest increases to the national average diesel price, with the largest increase of 5.8 cents coming in the Lower Atlantic region.

That pushed the national average up three-tenths of a cent to $2.318, despite prices falling in seven of the 10 regions. Prices plummeted 16.5 cents in the Central Atlantic region alone.

The U.S. average diesel price is 64.9 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.318, up three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.453, down 2.2 cents.

New England – $2.558, down 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.614, down 16.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.352, up 5.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.245, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.162, up 3.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.287, down three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.75, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without down California – $2.454, down half a cent.

California – $3.153, down 1 cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.363 for Monday, Nov. 2.



A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.365 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.392 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.008 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL