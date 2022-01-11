Diesel prices back up this week

A streak of seven consecutive weeks of falling diesel prices ended with the latest Energy Information Administration report, released on Jan. 10

The report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.657, up from $3.613 last week. That average is 98.7 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Among the largest increases this week were 7.5 cents in the West Coast less California region, a 5.7-cent jump in the Lower Atlantic and the Gulf Coast’s 5.6-cent price hike.

There was one region where prices continued to fall. The Rocky Mountain region saw a 2.1-cent drop in its average price per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 10 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.657, up 4.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.645, up 4.1 cents

New England – $3.627, up one-half of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.808, up 2.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.547, up 5.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.522, up 4.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.384, up 5.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.666, down 2.1 cents.

West Coast – $4.417, up 4.8 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.002, up 7.5 cents.

California – $4.782, up 2.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.2 cents to $3.51, according to a Jan. 10 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

For the first time in several weeks, nearly every region saw an increase in the average price per gallon of diesel, based upon the ProMiles report.

A jump of 1.9 cents in the both the West Coast less California and Midwest regions, was the largest increase this week. Six other regions reported an increase of more than 1 cent.

The Rocky Mountain was the only region where prices decreased (2.8 cents).

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.51, up 1.2 cents.

East Coast – $3.591, up 1.1 cents.

New England – $3.593, up 1.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.752, up two-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.474, up 1.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.43, up 1.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.306, up 1.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.682, down 2.8 cents.

West Coast – $4.172, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.844, up 1.9 cents.

California – $4.651, up 1 cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.586 for Jan. 10.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.571 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.605 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.591 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL