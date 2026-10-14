Diesel price relief remains elusive as potential threats emerge

Truckers are already fed up with the real possibility of record-breaking fuel prices extending into the foreseeable future. To make matters worse, the hits that could raise prices even more keep on coming.

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order to address blackout risks across Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., affecting 65 million people.

A period of elevated demand, a high rate of planned generator outages during maintenance season and numerous planned transmission outages are expected, the DOE said.

PJM Interconnection, the largest power grid operator in the U.S., is directed to order its operations as needed to maintain reliability and utilize backup generation as a last resort before turning to rolling blackouts.

Should those blackouts happen, that will put a pinch on access to already high-priced diesel in some areas – leading to supply disruptions that, in turn, would affect fuel prices even more.

So how bad is it?

The DOE estimates that more than 35 gigawatts of unused backup generation is available nationwide.

PJM may force data centers and other large power users off the grid and onto their backup generators before rolling blackouts begin.

“This order will help ensure millions of American families and businesses across the mid-Atlantic have access to affordable, reliable and secure electricity by making additional power generation, including backup power, available to use as needed,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

But wait, there’s more

With significant diesel price relief yet to be seen, despite a federal order and recent agreement between the U.S. and Russia, one state’s attorney general is going as far as asking the public to report fuel retailers not passing along tax relief to their customers.

BREAKING: 2026 has now seen more days with average gas prices over $4/gal than any year before: 158 days — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) October 14, 2026

State fuel emergencies are piling up as national average prices remain above $6 per gallon as of Wednesday, Oct. 14.

On Oct. 9, Hurricane Isaias hit the Gulf Coast, prompting additional emergency declarations and an emergency exchange of up to 4 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Oct. 10.

“In addition to helping minimize supply disruptions, these emergency exchanges will also require Exxon and BP to return more barrels to the reserve than are currently being withdrawn, saving taxpayers millions of dollars,” Wright said. LL

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