Diesel price per gallon continues to rise

Diesel prices increased nationwide for the fifth consecutive week, according to the latest numbers from the federal government report released Monday, Dec. 7.

The Energy Information Administration reports a gallon of diesel is now 2.4 cents higher than last week, when diesel was $2.502 per gallon.

EIA reports increases in all 10 regions, with prices increasing by the largest margin in Central Atlantic region, which is up 3.6 cents. The highest price per gallon, $3.311, is in the California region.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 52.3 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.526, up 2.4 cents.

East Coast – $2.573, up 3.3 cents.

New England – $2.587, up 1.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.779, up 3.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.433, up 3.3 cents.

Midwest – $2.435, up 3.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.276, up 2.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.541, up one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $3.044, up two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.724, down 1.8 cents.

California – $3.311, up 2.3 cents.

The Dec. 8 ProMiles.com report showed an increase in all 10 regions with an average of $2.443 per gallon this week.

For the second consecutive week, the Midwest region saw the biggest increase at 4.2 cents. Prices in the Lower Atlantic rose nearly as much with drivers paying 4.1 cents more per gallon this week. The Gulf Coast remains the region with the lowest average price in the nation ($2.232 cents). At $3.274, California currently has the highest price per gallon across all regions.

The U.S. average diesel price is 51.4 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.443, up 3.1 cents.

East Coast – $2.508, up 3.6 cents.

New England – $2.558, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.696, up 3.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.40, up 4.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.404 up 4.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.232, up 3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.547, up one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast – $2.916, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast without down California – $2.653, up 1 cent.

California – $3.274, up 2.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.447 for Monday, Dec. 7.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.422 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.365 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.002 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

